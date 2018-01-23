ΑΡΧΙΚΗ | BLOG | GOSSIP | Aνακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά όσκαρ!

Aνακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά όσκαρ!

23/01/2018
image

To μεσημέρι της Τρίτης ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά όσκαρ με το The Shape of Water να σαρώνει. Η ταινία του Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο πήρε 13 υποψηφιότητες και παρά λίγο να πιάσει το ρεκόρ που είναι 14. 

Ακολούθησε με 8 το Dunkirk του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και το Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri με επτά. Οι δύο υποψηφιότητες του Three Billboards είναι στην ίδια κατηγορία με τους Γούντι Χάρελσον και Σαμ Ρόκγουελ να διεκδικούν το όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού ρόλου. 

Οι εννιά ταινίες που θα διεκδικήσουν το κορυφαίο βραβείο της βραδιάς είναι:  Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.  

Η Μέριλ Στριπ είναι υποψήφια για 21η φορά στην καριέρα της με το The Post ενώ στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείου ρόλου υποψήφια είναι και η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι για το I, Tonya. 

To 4o βραβείο της καριέρας του διεκδικεί ο Ντάνιελ Ντέι Λούις που είναι υποψήφιος για 6η φορά, για τον τελευταίο ρόλο της καριέρας του στο Phantom Thread.   Αξίζει να σημειώσουμε τις πέντε υποψηφιότητες του Blade Runner 2049 κυρίως σε τεχνικές κατηγορίες. 

Η 90η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Μαρτίου με παρουσιαστή για 2η συνεχόμενη χρονιά τον Τζίμι Κίμελ. 

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Best Picture:
Call Me by Your Name 
Darkest Hour 
Dunkirk 
Get Out 
Lady Bird 
Phantom Thread 
The Post 
The Shape of Water 
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 

Directing:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread 
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water 
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird 
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk 
Jordan Peele, Get Out 

Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name 
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread 
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out 
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour 
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. 

Actress in a Leading Role:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water 
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya 
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird 
Meryl Streep, The Post 

Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby 
The Breadwinner 
Coco 
Ferdinand 
Loving Vincent 

Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory) 
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber) 
Logan 
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin) 
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams) 

Original Screenplay: 
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani) 
Get Out (Jordan Peele) 
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig) 
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor) 
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh) 

Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman 
The Insult 
Loveless 
On Body and Soul 
The Square 

Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie 
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 
Heroin(e) 
Knife Skills 
Traffic Stop 

Documentary Feature:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail 
Faces Places 
Icarus 
Last Men in Aleppo 
Strong Island 

Original Song:
"Mighty River" (Mudbound) 
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name) 
"Remember Me" (Coco) 
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman) 

Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound 
Allison Janney, I, Tonya 
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread 
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird 
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water 

Actor in a Supporting Role:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project 
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water 
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World 
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 

Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast 
Blade Runner 2049 
Darkest Hour 
Dunkirk 
The Shape of Water 

Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins) 
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel) 
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema) 
Mudbound (Rachel Morrison) 
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen) 

Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran) 
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran) 
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges) 
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira) 
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle) 

Sound Editing:
Baby Driver 
Blade Runner 2049 
Dunkirk 
The Shape of Water 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver 
Blade Runner 2049 
Dunkirk 
The Shape of Water 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball 
Garden Party 
Lou 
Negative Space 
Revolting Rhymes 

Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary 
The Eleven O’Clock 
My Nephew Emmett 
The Silent Child 
Watu Wote/All of Us 

Original Score:
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer) 
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood) 
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat) 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams) 
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell) 

Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 
Kong: Skull Island 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 
War for the Planet of the Apes 

Film Editing:
Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss) 
Dunkirk (Lee Smith) 
I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel) 
The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky) 
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory) 

Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour 
Victoria Abdul 
Wonder 

Πηγή: roxx.gr

 

